GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs authorities to take action against illegal sand quarrying

February 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to conduct an inspection and take appropriate action if illegal sand quarrying was detected in Sakkudi in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by K.M. Pari of Sakkudi, who complained about illegal sand quarrying and sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against erring officials.

The petitioner also sought a direction to restrain the authorities from issuing licence, approval or consent order for sand quarrying for commercial purposes.

He said under the garb of extracting earth/sand from patta land, some people were damaging a nearby waterbody. The authorities submitted that the lease period was valid till 2018 and no quarrying operation was permitted after that.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the authorities to inspect the area and find out whether any illegal sand quarrying was being carried out.

If there were any illegal operations, necessary action should be taken in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.