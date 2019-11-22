HC allows Mose Ministries founder to stay in Tiruchi

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday modified the conditions imposed on pastor Gideon Jacob, founder of Mose Ministries Home for Children in Tiruchi, allowing him to visit and stay in Tiruchi. An earlier order had mandated him to stay in Chennai.

A CBI probe was ordered by the High Court Bench into Mose Ministries case after it was alleged that 89 girl inmates were illegally kept at the home without the knowledge of their parents. However, Mose Ministries had claimed that they were rescued from female infanticide.

However, Justice B. Pugalendhi made it clear that the conditions imposed by the court were modified, granting liberty only for enabling Gideon Jacob to do his service in church and face trial proceedings. He should not meet the inmates of Mose Ministries Home, the court said.

If the petitioner breached the conditions, the investigation agency (CBI) could take necessary action against him, it said. The court had earlier directed him to stay in Chennai and not to enter Tiruchi district. He was also directed to intimate the investigation officer if he was to travel outside Chennai.