‘Happy Street’ comes to Sivakasi

August 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Sivakasi

Sundar S 5988
Local residents enjoy the event held at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Local residents enjoy the event held at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Sivankoil Sannathi Street was teeming with young and old, men and women on Sunday. All were in a celebratory mood and ready to shake a leg to popular numbers, thanks to ‘Happy Street’ introduced to the new Sivakasi City.

The road was blocked on all sides for vehicles so that people could enjoy the morning with their friends and relatives.

A bouquet of events such as dance, silambattam, rope climbing, slippery tree (sarukku maram) were held on the street that kept the participants engaged in a joyful way.

The event also gave a platform for the local people to display their hidden skills.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inaugurated the event and joined the happy people along with Mayor, I. Sangeetha, MLA G. Ashokan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sivakasi, Viswanathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhalayan, Sivakasi Corporation Commissioner Sankaran and District Tourism Officer Umadevi.

