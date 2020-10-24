Madurai

Guru puja of Marudu Pandian brothers held

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Ministers paying homage to the statue of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers at their memorial at Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: handout_e_mail

Leading a battery of ministers, MPs and MLAs, TN Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Marudu Pandian brothers, the freedom fighters from this region, on Saturday.

The State government had organised the 219th anniversary and guru puja for the brothers at a function here in which District Collector J. Jayakanthan presided.

After hoisting the national flag, he garlanded the statue at the memorial here. Earlier, Ministers including O. S. Manian, Sellur K. Raju, R. B. Udayakumar, G. Baskaran, Kamaraj, Vijayabaskar, former minister K. R. Periakaruppan, Congress district president Satyamurthi, Sevanthiappan from the MDMK, H. Raja from the BJP, MLA Karunas, CPI, CPI (M) functionaries and among others offered rich tributes at the memorial.

Earlier, the legal heirs and the family members of the Marudu Pandian brothers performed a puja and served pongal.

