Guru puja of Marudhu brothers peaceful

SIVAGANGA

The guru puja of freedom fighters Marudhu brothers held at Kalayarkoil near here on Wednesday passed off peacefully.

Leaders of various political parties and organisations paid their respects to the freedom fighters at the memorial.

A ‘yaga puja’ was conducted by Coimbatore Kamatchipuri Aadhinam, followed by women taking out a milk pot procession. A few men had pierced their cheeks with ‘vel’.

Pontiff of Madurai Adhinam Sri La Sri Harihara Gnanasambanda Desiga Swamigal, who visited the memorial, recalled the devotion of Marudhu brothers to Lord Siva. The brothers had donated a silver chariot for Tirugnanasambandar, he said.

Former Minister Baskaran, AIADMK MLA Senthilnathan, DMK leaders Pon. Muthuramalingam, Kadar Batcha, Murugesan and former MP Bhavani Rajendran, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, BJP leader H. Raja, and AMMK leader K.K. Umadevan and former MLA Karunas were among those who paid their respects at the memorial.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) N.M. Mylvahanan, who camped at Kalayarkoil, said around 2,500 police personnel, supervised by two Superintendents of Police, were deployed in and around the memorial. Only the vehicles with passes were allowed to the memorial.

“We have videographed all vehicles and people coming to the memorial. Cases would be booked against those vehicles that have violated the conditions laid out in the coming days,” he said.

In a stray incident, windscreen of a TNSTC bus was smashed when some unidentified persons pelted stones at Sivaganga. The driver of the bus, Chandrasekar, who sustained injuries, was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.