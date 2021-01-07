GRH doctors successfully remove fish hook stuck inside a four-year-old girl's eye

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai successfully removed a metal fish hook that was stuck inside the left eye of a four-year-old girl.

A press release from GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the fish hook accidentally got stuck inside the eye of the child when she was playing. The girl was rushed to Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital and then referred to the GRH.

An examination by the doctors of GRH revealed that her left eye was swollen and severely injured with the fish hook dangling from the torn ocular tissues.

A surgery was performed under the supervision of Selvakumar, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia, and U. Vijayashanmugam, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology.

The hook was removed from the eye and the damaged ocular tissues were repaired.

Dr. Vijayashanmugam said that the vision of the girl has been restored and she will be discharged on Friday.