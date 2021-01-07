GRH doctors successfully remove fish hook stuck inside a four-year-old girl's eye

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai successfully removed a metal fish hook that was stuck inside the left eye of a four-year-old girl.
A press release from GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the fish hook accidentally got stuck inside the eye of the child when she was playing. The girl was rushed to Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital and then referred to the GRH.
An examination by the doctors of GRH revealed that her left eye was swollen and severely injured with the fish hook dangling from the torn ocular tissues.
A surgery was performed under the supervision of Selvakumar, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia, and U. Vijayashanmugam, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology.
The hook was removed from the eye and the damaged ocular tissues were repaired.
Dr. Vijayashanmugam said that the vision of the girl has been restored and she will be discharged on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath