Governor visits temples in Ramanathapuram district; 15 held for attempting to show black flags

January 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, accompanied by his wife, visited the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Sri Adi Jagannathar Temple in Tiruppulani near here on Tuesday.

The Governor, who landed in Madurai by a scheduled airline, reached here by road.

He was accorded a warm reception at the Government Circuit House by Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh and others.

The Governor drove to Tiruppulani and offered worship at the temple. Later, he proceeded to Rameswaram, where the Joint Commissioner (HR &CE) Sivaramkumar, with a group of priests, accorded a “purnakumbh” reception.

Special pujas were performed at the Ramanathaswami Parvatha Varthini Ambal Sannidhi. Dressed in the traditional “veshti” and “angavastram”, the Governor meditated at the Pathanjali Siddhar “samadhi”. He hailed the architectural marvel of the shrine while passing through the corridors.

The Governor briefly participated in the Swachata Clean Mission initiative in Rameswaram. He appreciated the volunteers for keeping the environment clean.

Later, he visited a Home for the Mentally Ill and Rehabilitation Centre and distributed food packets to the inmates. He also inquired about the profiles of the inmates, officials said and added that the Governor drove to Madurai airport. In view of the visit, over 500 police personnel were deployed on bandobust duty at vantage locations and at Pamban Road Bridge.

About 15 people were detained when they attempted to show black flags to the Governor. Police said that they were from Makkal Adikaram, a forum comprising Periyar followers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Governor said that he was immensely satisfied in visiting Rameswaram and Tiruppulani, the holy places in Tamil Nadu, especially, on Thiruvalluvar Day, considered much significant among the Tamils. He also pointed out the heritage importance of the Ram Temple in Tiruppulani.