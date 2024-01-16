GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor visits temples in Ramanathapuram district; 15 held for attempting to show black flags

January 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi and his wife at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Governor R.N. Ravi and his wife at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, accompanied by his wife, visited the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Sri Adi Jagannathar Temple in Tiruppulani near here on Tuesday.

The Governor, who landed in Madurai by a scheduled airline, reached here by road.

He was accorded a warm reception at the Government Circuit House by Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh and others.

The Governor drove to Tiruppulani and offered worship at the temple. Later, he proceeded to Rameswaram, where the Joint Commissioner (HR &CE) Sivaramkumar, with a group of priests, accorded a “purnakumbh” reception.

Special pujas were performed at the Ramanathaswami Parvatha Varthini Ambal Sannidhi. Dressed in the traditional “veshti” and “angavastram”, the Governor meditated at the Pathanjali Siddhar “samadhi”. He hailed the architectural marvel of the shrine while passing through the corridors.

The Governor briefly participated in the Swachata Clean Mission initiative in Rameswaram. He appreciated the volunteers for keeping the environment clean.

Later, he visited a Home for the Mentally Ill and Rehabilitation Centre and distributed food packets to the inmates. He also inquired about the profiles of the inmates, officials said and added that the Governor drove to Madurai airport. In view of the visit, over 500 police personnel were deployed on bandobust duty at vantage locations and at Pamban Road Bridge.

About 15 people were detained when they attempted to show black flags to the Governor. Police said that they were from Makkal Adikaram, a forum comprising Periyar followers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Governor said that he was immensely satisfied in visiting Rameswaram and Tiruppulani, the holy places in Tamil Nadu, especially, on Thiruvalluvar Day, considered much significant among the Tamils. He also pointed out the heritage importance of the Ram Temple in Tiruppulani.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.