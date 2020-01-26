Freedom fighters honoured at R-Day celebration

TIRUNELVELI

Unfurling the national flag, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish took the salute and presented meritorious certificates and shawls to freedom fighters marking the 71st Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday.

The colourful R-Day function witnessed distribution of ₹4.68 crore government welfare assistance to 293 beneficiaries. Apart from about 90 police personnel from Tirunelveli city and district, the Collector gave away meritorious certificates to 91 officials from the revenue and other departments on the occasion.

Students from various schools presented cultural programmes. Among the dignitaries present included Commissioner of Police (Tirunelveli City) Deepak M Damor, DIG of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, SP Om Prakash Meena, DCP Saravanan, MP Muthukaruppan, Project Director Mandirachalam.

Later in the day, Ms. Shilpa visited Palamadai in Manur panchayat union, where a gram sabha meeting was held. After observing the minutes of the meeting, she said that the State government announced a number of welfare programmes for the needy and poor.

Hence, through such meetings and interactions, the villagers should know the benefits and make use of them. She insisted on parents to send their wards to schools and advised them to keep their toilets in houses clean and dry. On the need to conserve water, the Collector appealed for their cooperation and urged to adapt safe methods of disposal of garbage.

A press release said that gram sabha meetings were held in all the 425 panchayats in the district.

Thoothukudi

Collector Sandeep Nanduri unfurled the national flag and took the salute and witnessed a march-past.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, the Collector presented meritorious certificates and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's constabulary awards to police personnel for their services. Setting the tone for the celebrations, Mr. Nanduri also released doves.

The government assistance to the tune of ₹1.77 crore was given away on the occasion to as many as 61 persons from various departments. From six schools, 635 students presented cultural programmes on the occasion, which drew the cynosure of all eyes.

At Nattathi village panchayat falling in Srivaikundam panchayat union, the Collector and senior officials from the Panchayat, Mahalir Thittam and Rural Development departments attended the gram sabha meeting presided over by panchayat president Sudhakala.

The Collector gave keys to eight beneficiaries under the PM's Housing Scheme and also gave ₹33,000 cheque to two persons as first instalment under the TN CM's Green Housing Project.

In his address, Mr. Nanduri said that cleanliness was utmost important as dengue like diseases may be prevented. By setting self-discipline, the district can turn a model to Tamil Nadu as forerunner.

Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Dhanapathi, ASP (Training) Albert John, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, and other officials participated.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari Collector Prashant M. Wadnere hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute.

Distributing government assistance to 15 beneficiaries, the Collector also honoured freedom fighters.

Government employees and police personnel were presented with the TN CM's Constabulary medal 2020 awards for meritorious services and toppers selected by Sports Development Authority on the occasion.

Kanniyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar, MLA S. Austin, SP N. Sreenath, DRO R. Revathi, District Cooperative Union Chairman S. Krishnakumar, District Panchayat Council elect Chairman Merlian Dhas, Additional Collector (Development) I S Mercy Ramya, Sub-Collector Sharanya Hari and other officials participated.

A gram sabha meeting was held at Irachakulam village panchayat in Thovalai panchayat union.

In his address, the Collector said that every year gram sabha meetings were held on January 26, May 1, August 15 and October 2.

The financial accounts (income and expenditure) of the village panchayat during October-December 2019 were presented at the meeting.

Mr. Prashant honoured E.S. Swasthika, a fourth standard student who had won accolades in the recently held yoga competitions.

Tenkasi

Tenkasi celebrated the Republic Day, first for the district, in a colorful manner.

Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Dayalan hoisted the national flag át Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School grounds in the presence of Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh.

A freedom fighter Tyagi Lakshmikantan was honoured with a shawl.

The Collector presented meritorious certificates to 144 government staffs and TN CM's constabulary award to 50 police personnel and others.

District Revenue Officer Kalpana, RDO Palanikumar and other officers from various departments witnessed variety programmes presented by school students.

As many as 60 beneficiaries received cheques to the tune of ₹ 37.53 lakh from the Collector as part of government welfare schemes.