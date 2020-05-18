Free ticket, food and water

Hundreds of migrant workers on Monday patiently waited in queues at the railway junction in Madurai to board the first ‘Shramik’ special train to Uttar Pradesh.

The workers, who underwent medical screening, were brought to the railway station from different parts of the district in special buses. While a majority of them were young male workers, there were also a few women and children.

Some of the migrants, who came here in search of livelihood, sold pani puri and kulfi. Some worked as carpenters and construction labourers or were employed in shops and industrial units.

On Monday, most of them carried only shoulder bags. All wore masks, but police had to intervene to ensure physical distancing.

The different district administrations issued identity cards to workers, who were permitted to travel after verification of documents. Railway staff allowed them to board the train after checking their ticket. Some 50 ticket checking staff and over 100 personnel from local police, Railway Police and Railway Protection Force regulated the exercise.

Over the last few days, Madurai Railway Division operated trains from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to transport migrant workers from many southern districts to their native States. But this train was the first to leave from Madurai.

The district administration bore the cost of the railway ticket of the workers. It also distributed food packets and water bottles to them. The railways would take care of food and water till they reached their destinations. Nevertheless, some workers could be seen carrying big water cans.

Several of them said they wished to leave for home even after relaxation in lockdown rules, allowing many trade and industrial units to resume functioning.

“I am mentally tired after two months of lockdown. My [plastic industrial] unit is yet to start functioning. Besides, my family members are worried about my safety here,” said Dhup.

Many of them said they would take up work, including farming, in their native villages.

Another group said they would return to Madurai as they had regular jobs that paid higher wages.

Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay and Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham were present.