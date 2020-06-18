FPGs sell vegetables for ₹53 lakh during lockdown

MADURAI

Fifty Farmer Producer Groups (FPGs) in the 13 blocks of the district have sold 2.21 lakh kilograms of vegetables for ₹53.08 lakh to people at their doorsteps so far during the lockdown.

Indian Bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility, gave ₹3,000 each to five best performed FPGs formed at Pottapatti (Kottampatti block), Sivarakottai (Kallikudi), Periya Ilanthaikulam (Alanganallur), Thathampatti (Vadipatti) and Pappapatti (Chellampatti).

Collector T.G. Vinay distributed the cash award to the FPG members here on Thursday. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani was also present.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan said the lockdown had brought out the best of the FPGs and expanded their role.

He said the role played by them had tremendously helped farmers, who were struggling to sell their produce during the initial days of the lockdown as markets were shut and traders did not buy their produce. “The FPGs procured the produce at reasonable prices and sold them to people at their doorsteps through mobile vending outlets,” he said.

This also helped the people a lot at a time when there were restrictions in movement, said an official from the Agriculture Department.

M. Ramalingam, president of the Sivarakottai FPG, said during the initial days of lockdown they received phone calls and messages on Whatsapp groups from farmers expressing their predicament of not being able to sell their produce. “In one of the videos, farmers from Theni district said they were not able to sell ‘Nendran’ variety of bananas. Our FPG procured them from the village and sold them to people,” he said.

The official said the department had provided e-passes for the movement of the FPG members. Apart from vegetables, a few FPGs, including those at Periya Ilanthaikulam and Pappapatti, procured groceries and sold them to people.

Mr. Vivekanandan said many FPGs were motivated to continue performing this new role post-lockdown. “Since the FPGs comprised farmers, they will procure the produce from farmers at good prices. They will also be able to make some profit,” he said.