GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four including juvenile held in Theni for attempt to hurl country bombs on police

May 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Jayamangalam police in Theni district on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said on Saturday that a special team led by SI of Police Murugaperumal were on duty and involved in vehicular checks.

When the team intercepted an auto rickshaw, four persons including the auto driver abused the police personnel and one among them suddenly brandished an aruval. Three others seated in the auto attempted to hurl country bombs at them.

The police said that they overpowered the armed gang and arrested them.

Based on a complaint from the SI, the four persons T. Suryaprakash (24), P. Prabhu (30) and two others from Gandhi Nagar Colony, Jayamangalam, were arrested. The police booked them under IPC Sections 294 b, 353, 307, 506 (ii), read with Explosives Substance Act and under Section 25 of Indian Arms Act. Two country bombs and aruval were seized.

A senior police officer said that one among the four accused had many criminal cases pending before the courts including murder charge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.