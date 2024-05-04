Four including juvenile held in Theni for attempt to hurl country bombs on police

May 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THENI

Four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Jayamangalam police in Theni district on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said on Saturday that a special team led by SI of Police Murugaperumal were on duty and involved in vehicular checks.

When the team intercepted an auto rickshaw, four persons including the auto driver abused the police personnel and one among them suddenly brandished an aruval. Three others seated in the auto attempted to hurl country bombs at them.

The police said that they overpowered the armed gang and arrested them.

Based on a complaint from the SI, the four persons T. Suryaprakash (24), P. Prabhu (30) and two others from Gandhi Nagar Colony, Jayamangalam, were arrested. The police booked them under IPC Sections 294 b, 353, 307, 506 (ii), read with Explosives Substance Act and under Section 25 of Indian Arms Act. Two country bombs and aruval were seized.

A senior police officer said that one among the four accused had many criminal cases pending before the courts including murder charge.