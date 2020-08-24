Flower market reopened after five months

After a gap of around five months, the flower market in Mattuthavani here reopened on Monday with safety precautions.

S. Ramachandran, president of a flower merchants’ association, said all safety measures were being followed, based on the directive of the Collector. The market was closed on March 24 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

With the closure of the flower market, makeshift shops were set up on various spots across the city during the lockdown period.

Currently, there is one entrance and an exit for customers at the back of the market. Hand sanitisers are provided for customers at the entrance. The customers also have to undergo thermal screening before entering the market.

Steel barricades, which are in the shape of cuboids and are seven metres wide, are placed in the market to ensure personal distancing between customers. Mr. Ramachandran said that only one customer can enter between two barricades.

“All customers and shopkeepers are asked to wear face masks. We are ensuring that only a limited number of customers are present inside the market to prevent overcrowding,” he added.

M. Sundarapandi, a flower seller, said all shopkeepers were happy after the reopening of the market. “But, it will take more than a month for business to return to normality,” he added.