Flash strike by TNSTC bus crew at Natham bus stand

Bus drivers and conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on Monday began a flash strike at Natham bus stand, leading to suspension of bus services for over three hours.

It is alleged that a bus driver, Ramasamy, and conductor, Sekar, were given a memo by Natham transport workshop manager for arriving 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled time. The bus, which arrived from Thuvarankurichi, entered Natham bus stand at 12.40 pm against its scheduled time of 1 pm.

Following the incident, over 60 bus drivers and conductors engaged in a flash strike, refusing to operate services. They alleged that the manager was rude and rash in his decisions and drivers were given memo for even minor mistakes.

Anandan, Manager of Dindigul division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, visited Natham bus stand and held talks with the striking bus crew. He promised to look into the issue, after which they called off the strike.

Passengers bound for Madurai, Dindigul, Karaikudi, Kottampatti, Gopalpatti, Uralipatti, Sirugudi and Sendurai were stranded as no buses were operated for three hours.