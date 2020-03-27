‘Fix electricity charges only on usage’

MADURAI

the business of small traders and manufacturers taking a hit in the wake of the spread of COVID 19, Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy with a request to fix electricity charges based only on usage.

Association president S.P. Jeyaprakasam said in a press release here on Friday that no industry was functioning in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. But the minimum charge on High Tension lines for one KW had been fixed at ₹350, and it was ₹75 for Low Tension line, irrespective of usage of electricity.

In these trying times, the government must consider the request and also permit the traders to make the payment in July, the statement added.