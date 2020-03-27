‘Fix electricity charges only on usage’

MADURAI
the business of small traders and manufacturers taking a hit in the wake of the spread of COVID 19, Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy with a request to fix electricity charges based only on usage.
Association president S.P. Jeyaprakasam said in a press release here on Friday that no industry was functioning in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. But the minimum charge on High Tension lines for one KW had been fixed at ₹350, and it was ₹75 for Low Tension line, irrespective of usage of electricity.
In these trying times, the government must consider the request and also permit the traders to make the payment in July, the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.