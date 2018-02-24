Five students consume poison in Madurai to escape teachers’ wrath

Five ninth standard students a school, consumed poison on Wednesday. The girl students, who were admitted to the Government Hospital at Tirumangalam, were discharged after treatment on Friday. The school came to know that a girl had consumed poison with four others.
All the students were rushed to the hospital. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao visited them at the hospital on Wednesday. The police said that the girls decided to consume poison since a student, who had survived a suicide attempt, was spared by teachers.
The girls thus wanted to escape from being scolded by teachers. No case has been registered.
The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.
