GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five southern districts among top 10 in Class X pass percentage in T.N.

Updated - May 10, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five southern districts are in the top 10 list in Class X pass percentage recorded in the State.

Sivaganga district recorded the second highest pass percentage of 97.02 in the State. It closely followed Ariyalur district which recorded a pass percentage of 97.31 to top the list.

Ramanathapuram district recorded a pass percentage of 96.36, followed by Kanniyakumari district with 96.24, registering the third and the fourth highest pass percentages in the State, respectively. Virudhunagar district recorded 95.14% pass and Thoothukudi 94.39%, recording the sixth and the nine highest pass percentages in the State, respectively.

Madurai district was just outside the top 10 list, occupying the 11 position. Tirunelveli district recorded a pass percentage of 93.04, Tenkasi district 92.69, Theni district 92.63 and Dindigul district 92.32.

Girls in all the southern districts outperformed boys.

Out of the total 2,18,754 candidates who appeared for the Class X exams in the 10 southern districts, 2,06,370 secured a pass this year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.