Five southern districts among top 10 in Class X pass percentage in T.N.

Five southern districts are in the top 10 list in Class X pass percentage recorded in the State.

Sivaganga district recorded the second highest pass percentage of 97.02 in the State. It closely followed Ariyalur district which recorded a pass percentage of 97.31 to top the list.

Ramanathapuram district recorded a pass percentage of 96.36, followed by Kanniyakumari district with 96.24, registering the third and the fourth highest pass percentages in the State, respectively. Virudhunagar district recorded 95.14% pass and Thoothukudi 94.39%, recording the sixth and the nine highest pass percentages in the State, respectively.

Madurai district was just outside the top 10 list, occupying the 11 position. Tirunelveli district recorded a pass percentage of 93.04, Tenkasi district 92.69, Theni district 92.63 and Dindigul district 92.32.

Girls in all the southern districts outperformed boys.

Out of the total 2,18,754 candidates who appeared for the Class X exams in the 10 southern districts, 2,06,370 secured a pass this year.