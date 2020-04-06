Five shops closed for not following personal distancing

Madurai
Madurai Corporation officials on Monday ordered closure of five wholesale shops at the central vegetable market at Mattuthavani where personal distancing between customers was not followed. They will not be allowed to open till the end of the lockdown period.
Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) K. Jeyaram Raja said that an inspection in the wholesale vegetable market on Sunday night revealed that customers crowded these shops and personal distancing was not maintained at all.
“We had insisted that they deploy one staff from each shop to specifically ensure that personal distancing between customers was followed,” he said.
The wholesale vegetable market is open between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Retail vegetable vendors from across the city buy vegetable from the market at night.
