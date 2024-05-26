Five lakh saplings to be planted in Virudhunagar district in June

The district administration has appealed to volunteers, NGOs, private organisations and schools and colleges to contribute towards planting 10 lakh saplings on World Environment Day on June 5.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said efforts were being made to plant saplings in phases in the district with the objective of increasing the green cover through Tamil Nadu Green Mission and Virudhunagar Green Mission, a special initiative of the local administration.

Already, five lakh saplings were planted on World Biodiversity Day through various government departments. In connection with World Environment Day, efforts were being made to plant 10 lakh saplings in the district during June.

All Government officials, members of public, NGOs, volunteers, private and public organisations, students and teachers of schools and colleges and farmers could participate in the initiative. Those interested to participate in the initiative may contact the Assistant Director (Panchayats) over 74026-08260.

Only planting of saplings could be the solution to drought induced by climate change and global warming and to prevent drinking water shortage during summer.

Stating that the district administration had plans to plant at least one crore saplings in various phases, the Collector said people from all sectors of society should join hands to make it a people’s movement.