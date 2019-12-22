Five, including three students, held

DINDIGUL

The Thadikombu police on Saturday arrested five men, including three college students who are minors, in a case of highway robbery reported near here on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Vigneswaran of RM Colony, Dindigul, and Prakash of Pillayarpalayam in the district, apart from three minors.

The police said that the accused on two bikes attacked three truck drivers from Salem bound for Tenkasi, who stopped by the roadside and were sleeping on the vehicles.

They had assaulted them with knives and robbed ₹11,000 and two cell phones and fled from the scene.