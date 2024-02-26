GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishing banned for two days as Thoothukudi turns into a fortress ahead of Prime Minister’s visit

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Palayamkottai after the function at VOC Port on Wednesday before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram

February 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Fishing by both mechanised boats and country boats have been banned in Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the coastal city.

| Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Fishing operations in Thoothukudi district have been banned on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the security measures for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the coastal town.

Parking of trucks near the VOC Port has been banned as the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a function near the VOC Port Higher Secondary School on Wednesday to dedicate to the nation various completed projects and lay foundation stone for new schemes, including outer harbour development.

The police have been deployed along the Thoothukudi coast even as the patrol boats are keeping a vigil along the coast round-the-clock. Fishing operations by the mechanised and the country boats have been banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. “All coastal hamlets in the district have been informed about the ban,” police sources said.

Similarly, parking of trucks from the VOC Port to Tirunelveli Road Junction has been banned for 24 hours from 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mr. Modi, who is scheduled to address a public meeting at Palayamkottai after the function at VOC Port, will arrive at the helipad behind St. John’s Higher Secondary School and reach the nearby Bell School Grounds, around 11.15 a.m. on Wednesday. He will leave for Thiruvananthapuram after participating in the hour-long public meeting, which is seen as launching of his electioneering for the Lok Sabha elections in southern Tamil Nadu.

The police have intensified checking of vehicles in Palayamkottai and roadside shops around the venue have been removed. Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed for security duty.

