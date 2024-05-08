Fisherman murdered, son hacked

A fisherman was hacked to death and his son was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a gang allegedly due to prior enmity.

Police said when David, 56, a fisherman from Fatima Nagar near Koothankuzhi and his son Adlin, 24, were going on a bike to the beach for fishing on Wednesday morning, the gang waylaid and attacked them with machetes.

While David died on the spot, Mr. Adlin suffered grievous cut injuries and fell unconscious. He has been admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where a post-mortem of David’s body was conducted.

Koodankulam police, who have registered a case, found that David had prior enmity with his relative Sahaya Michael Raj. The hunt is on to nab the suspect.