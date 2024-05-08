GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fisherman murdered, son hacked

Published - May 08, 2024 09:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman was hacked to death and his son was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a gang allegedly due to prior enmity.

Police said when David, 56, a fisherman from Fatima Nagar near Koothankuzhi and his son Adlin, 24, were going on a bike to the beach for fishing on Wednesday morning, the gang waylaid and attacked them with machetes.

While David died on the spot, Mr. Adlin suffered grievous cut injuries and fell unconscious. He has been admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where a post-mortem of David’s body was conducted.

Koodankulam police, who have registered a case, found that David had prior enmity with his relative Sahaya Michael Raj. The hunt is on to nab the suspect.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.