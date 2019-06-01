Fisheries department sets up exclusive e-seva centres

After the government took the policy decision to credit financial assistances directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), the Fisheries department has established exclusive ‘e-seva’ centres in the district.

After asking the marine fishermen families, eligible to draw the assistance of ₹5,000 given during the 61-day fishing ban period (April 14 to June 15) to submit their applications online, the department has opened 11 exclusive e-seva centres, including four in Rameswaram. Deputy Director of Fisheries E. Kathavarayan said a one-day training programme for those who were posted at the centres was held on Saturday and the centres would start receiving applications from the beneficiaries from June 3. The assistance was given to the families to mitigate sufferings during the fishing ban period, he said adding the scheme would benefit about 38,000 families in this coastal district.

The department began establishing the e-centres on May 25 after the model code of conduct for elections was lifted and decided to speed up the process to distribute the assistance before the end of ban period on June 15, he said. After submitted applications along with required documents, the beneficiaries would be given Citizen Account Number (CAN) for future references, he said.

Distribution of assistance under various welfare schemes would be done through NEFT to maintain transparency, avoid involvement of middlemen and arrest irregularities, he said. The one time biometric registration would help the beneficiaries to also get special assistance of ₹5,000 given to marine fishermen families during lean fishing season (November-December) through NEFT, he said.

Besides, fishermen were given ₹4,500 under the centrally sponsored savings-cum-relief scheme and fisherwomen the same amount under the State government scheme, he said. The welfare scheme benefited about 80,000 members, including 44,000 women annually, he added. A total of 1,520 registered mechanised boats and 4,500 country boats were in operation in the district, he added.