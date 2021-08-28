First death anniversary of Vasanth Kumar observed

Marking the first death anniversary of the late Congress MP Vasanth Kumar, Congress leaders led by TNCC president K. S. Alagiri hailed his works on the solemn occasion organised here on Saturday.

On August 28, 2020, the then MP had died in Chennai due to COVID-19 related complications.

With the death, the by-election to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha was necessitated and the Congress had fielded Vijay Vasanth, son of the late Vasanth Kumar.

After the victory of Mr Vijay Vasanth, the Congress retained the seat.

Manimandapam

The family members have built a manimandapam in memory of Mr Vasanth Kumar at Agastheeswaram. A life size statue was unveiled on Saturday at the entrance of the manimandapam.

Hailing the late leader, Mr Alagiri, AICC secretary Sri Valla Prasad, former Union Minister Dhanushkodi Athithan, MLAs Rajesh Kumar, Prince and Ruby Manoharan recalled the good works of Mr Vasanth Kumar.

Among the family members Tamilselvi (wife of the late MP), son Vinod Kumar and daughter Thanga Malar were present.

In a brief chat with reporters, Mr Alagiri welcomed the resolution brought by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Legislative Assembly opposing the three farm laws by the Union government. He also criticised the AIADMK for their remarks on Kodanad murder case investigation. “What is wrong in investigating the heinous crime,” he asked.