Film producer told to appear before police

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed film producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja to appear before the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in connection with a case pertaining to a chit fund scam.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed Gnanavel Raja to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram on August 7 itself and adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail petition filed by the film producer to August 14.

The court directed the police not to arrest him. In his petition, Gnanavel Raja said that he had nothing to do with the scam or the people involved in it. He was not aware of the fact that the people who had acquired the theatrical rights of a film produced by him were involved in the chit fund scam, he said.

He said that Neethimani, who had acquired the rights, his wife Menaka and one Anand were named accused in the scam based on a complaint lodged by Thulasimanigandan. Thulasimanigandan and 58 others had invested ₹3 crore in the chit fund and the amount was not repaid.