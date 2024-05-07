Farmers told to take protective steps to safeguard animals from heatstroke

May 07, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Department of Animal Husbandry has come up with a slew of measures to protect cattle, poultry and pet animals from heatstroke in view of the heat wave in the State.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said excessive salivation, higher intake of water, less consumption of fodder during daytime were some of the symptoms of heatstroke in the animals. Besides, the animals would tend to remain under shade and would breathe through their mouth.

In order to protect the animals from heatstroke, the farmers should change grazing time. The animals should not be taken out for grazing between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when atmospheric temperature would be high.

Milch animals should be provided drinking water at least five times a day. Spraying of mixed feed in water will help the animals drink higher quantity of water.

Mineral mixture and vitamin supplements would help reduce the impact of heatstroke in the animals and also help maintain the quantity of milk production, the statement said.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry P.T.R. Theophilus Roger said water sprayers and fans could be provided at the cattle sheds to reduce the impact of heat. Green fodder should be given more during the daytime and dry fodder at night.

Similarly, the feed should be given to poultry in early morning and night hours. Clean drinking water should be ensured round the clock. Mixing of vitamins, B-complex and glucose would help. Keeping lesser number of birds in spacious shed and increasing the height of the roof of the shed would be helpful.

Goats and sheep should be given a minimum of eight to 12 litres of water. Vaccination should be taken up on time. Mineral salt licks should be tied in the shed for continuous supply of sodium and potassium for the animals.

Protein-rich fodder should be provided to them. The pet animals should not be left inside locked cars and they should not be exposed to direct sunlight, he said.

Dr. Roger said all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries under the Department of Animal Husbandry had stocked adequate quantity of drugs and mineral salt mixture. Water facility had also been provided there for the animals.

For emergency medical needs of the animals, people could dial 1962 to seek ambulance service, the statement added.