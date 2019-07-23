Farmers seek protection from elephants

Members of farmer organisations on Tuesday announced a protest and fast condemning the inaction of Forest Department on the issue of wild elephants entering farmlands in Pethuparai near here. However, they recalled the agitation as a team of officials led by Kodaikanal Tahsildar Wilson and Forest ranger Ananda Kumar held talks and assured action.

In the surroundings of Pethuparai, Ganesapuram, Anjuveedu and Anjooranmandhai under Vilpatti Panchayat, farmers have been complaining of crop loss by wild elephants. “For the past few months, 30 elephants were camping inside farmlands. The presence of these animals has sent panic wave among the villagers. Despite repeated pleas to the officials concerned to drive away these elephants, no steps have been taken so far,” alleged the farmers

The protesters put forth a set of demands including erection of electric fence along forest boundaries and installation of street lights in the areas of Vellaiparai, Amman Colony, Vayalveli and Pethuparai as they could not spot the animals in the dark. They demanded speedy compensation for crop loss caused by wild animals, construction of a watch tower and monitoring the movement of elephants throughout the day.

The forest department officials have decided to form two teams to drive away these elephants into forest and take the necessary steps in a month. The people withdrew the agitation after the assurance.