Eyewitness clue helps police nab burglar in two days

Virudhunagar

The Virudhunagar police have cracked a daylight house burglary of a teacher by arresting a mason, who had worked there recently, and recovered 38 sovereigns of gold intact.

The police were able to trace the accused and recover the valuables in two days after the burglary as they got a vital clue about the mason’s motorbike.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, Shivaprasad, said that an eyewitness had noticed the motorbike parked outside the house of T. Govindaraj, a superintendent with the office of Chief Educational Officer, on Friday.

Both Govindaraj and his wife, Manjula, a teacher, had locked their house on Kurinji Street in NGO Colony and left for duty. On return, they found 38 sovereigns of gold and cash missing.

Mr. Shivaprasad said that eyewitness was able to describe the vehicle with some unique markings on its doom. Zeroing in on the suspect, the police called him over phone in the guise of engaging him for a repair work. However, the suspect, who thought that the police could identify him, turned up with a shaven face.

Besides, he had damaged the doom of his bike. “The eyewitness was confused for a moment on seeing the man’s clean shaven face as he had earlier sported beard,” the ASP said.

However, during enquiry about the damage to the doom, he could not give a satisfactory reply. Later, he reportedly confessed to have stolen the gold.

The mason, Karthik from Periya Perali, had come to Govindaraj’s house for some repair works three weeks ago. While working at their house for some four days, he had keenly observed the mates.

“The accused was in love with a girl and wanted to marry her. So, for his marriage expenses, he planned to burgle this house,” the ASP said.

He got into the terrace where a gate was left open and gained entry into the house. He knew where the keys are left and opened the almirah and laid his hands on the valuables.

The ASP was appreciative of the eye-witness whose sharp details helped crack the case.