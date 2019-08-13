Expo on traditional and herbal medicines

MADURAI

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association’s (MADITSSIA) sixth edition of ‘AYUSH 2019,’ an exhibition of traditional and herbal medicines, will be conducted between August 15 and 18. It would host sessions on promoting traditional medicines and explaining ways to provide value additions, said members at a press conference here on Tuesday.

MADITSSIA president K.P. Murugan said that the meeting focusing on Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy would be a great alternative to allopathic medicine. He said several medical camps would be conducted and organisations be distributing free medications.

“We hope to encourage members to follow a cluster approach and engage more members who can take part in manufacturing the products as well.”

Founder-Chairman of AYUSH V. Kalidoss said that for the first time, a session on addressing autism would be conducted at the programme.

“A doctor would discuss the degrees of autism and conduct screening for parents who are interested,” he said.

The organisation has proposed the conduct of 24 seminars to address various health issues, including cancer, women's health, HIV AIDS, pain management and piles through natural means. A cooking competition will be conducted for participants who can make healthy food with herbal elements.

He added that there would be meetings on leech therapy, cancer treatment and implementation of diets.

Honorary Secretary B. Muruganantham said with time, allopathic medicines should be considered ‘alternative medicine’ and that indigenous medicines should be utilised more often.