October 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Department of Environment and Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, and District Climate Change Mission, Kanniyakumari, jointly organised here on Wednesday a district-level climate change workshop, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, experts and the officials to address pressing environmental challenges.

Collector P. N. Sridhar, District Forest Officer M. Ilayaraja, Commissioner of Nagercoil Corporation Anand Mohan, Assistant Mission Director of Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM) Manish Meena, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Trainee) R. Vidyadhar and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency P. Babu attended the meeting.

The officials highlighted the significance of this workshop in addressing climate change at the grassroots level.

The workshop featured a panel of speakers who spoke on various aspects of climate change. R. Malarvizhi of Climate Studio, Anna University, Chennai, spoke on ‘Climate change vulnerability and district profile’; Mr. Manish Meena spoke on ‘Combating climate change in Tamil Nadu’; Jeni Padua of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, spoke on ‘Climate change and marine biota’; M. Mathivanan of ATREE spoke on ‘Restoration of waterbodies’; Mr. Ilayaraja spoke on ‘Role of Green Tamil Nadu Mission in combating climate change’; P. Prasanth of Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority spoke on ‘Tamil Nadu wetland mission in combating climate change’; V. Arumugam, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Agastheeswaram, spoke on ‘Impact of climate change on horticulture’; and Krishna Prasad of Kanniyakumari Government Medical College addressed on ‘Impact of climate change on health.’

The speakers emphasised the urgent need for collective action to mitigate the effects of climate change, adapt to the changing climate and protect the unique ecosystem of Kanniyakumari.

The event concluded with a stakeholder feedback session with M. Vignesh Kumar of TNCCM as the moderator, providing an opportunity for participants to share their insights and recommendations for climate change strategies in the district.