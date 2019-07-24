‘Expedite inquiry into sexual harassment case’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of sexual harassment that led to suicide of a woman constable. It also ordered transfer of Deputy Superintendent of Police, who has been accused in the case, to any district other than nearby districts.

The petitioner, husband of the deceased constable, complained that Ravichandran, who was then the DSP of Thirumangalam, had illicit relationship with his wife. Being a subordinate, his wife was coerced and coaxed to submit to the demands of the DSP. As a result, she became pregnant. An attempt to abort the baby failed and she delivered a baby. She committed suicide in 2013. He sought appropriate action against the DSP.

Meanwhile, the DSP was involved in illicit relationship with another woman.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the allegation was serious in nature. It has affected the life of family members of the petitioner. Taking cognisance of the fact that a fresh Internal Complaints Committee was formed comprising senior advocates, police women and academicians to probe the incident, the court ordered a fresh inquiry and expeditious completion of the case.

The court sought details of other complaints against the DSP. It cannot show any lenience towards such allegations. The DSP should be transferred so as to avoid any interference with the inquiry, it said.