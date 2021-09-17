Ex-serviceman sentenced to 60 years of jail term

Special Court for POCSO Act cases found him guilty of sexually assaulting two minor girls

An ex-serviceman, S. Nataraj, 58, who was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in 2016 has been sentenced to undergo imprisonment for 60 years.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trail of Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Friday also directed Virudhunagar district administration to pay a compensation of ₹14 lakh each to the two victims.

When the case came up for hearing, Judge K. Dhanasekaran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused had sexually assaulted the girls on more than one occasion and All Women Police Station, Aruppukottai, had arrested him in December 2016 under various Sections of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping (366), wrongful confinement (342), criminal intimidation (506 {2}) and under two Sections of POCSO Act.

Finding the accused guilty of all the charges (each two counts), the Judge convicted him for a total of 60 years. The court gave a sentence of 10 years jail each for kidnapping, one year jail each for wrongful confinement, two years jail each for criminal intimidation, seven years each for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and 10 years each for aggravated penetrated sexual assault, under POCSO Act.