Ex-serviceman brutally assaulted; wife, in-laws booked

Madurai

An ex-serviceman, M. Jayapandi, who questioned his wife, Vasanthi for being a spendthrift, was brutally assaulted by her, and her family members near Chekkanoorani on Monday.

The man has suffered fractures on both his legs and bleeding injuries on his head.

The police said that Jayapandi had retired from service seven months back. He found that his wife had been spending extravagantly.

When she gave her three sovereigns of gold to her parents, Jayapandi questioned her.

After she complained about this to her parents, her father, Pandi, mother Eswari and brother, Muthuviruman, came to his house in Oothpatti and assaulted him with iron rod. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Chekkanoorani police booked all the four members of the family and arrested Muthuviruman.

Man, hit by two-wheeler, dies after quarrel

In another incident, a 27-year-old man, P. Sundarapandi of Kidaripatti, died after he was hit by a two-wheeler at Mapparai bus stop near Kidaripatti on Sunday.

Police said that a boy, along with his mother Deepa, hit him while riding a two-wheeler. Even as the man questioned them, the woman called up her relatives and four persons arrived at the spot and picked a quarrel with him.

After locals pacified them, Deepa and her relatives left the spot. After some time, Sundarapandi developed fits and he was rushed to Melur Government Hospital and subsequently admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, he died on Monday morning.

Sundarapandi’s mother P. Muniyammal has complained that her son was assaulted during the quarrel at Mapparai bus stop. Melavalavu police are investigating.