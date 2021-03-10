EVMs with VVPATs moved to Assembly constituencies

Following the first round of randomization held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the electronic voting machines and the VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) were moved to the five Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.
With Collector V. Vishnu monitoring in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, the randomized EVMs and the VVPATs were sent to Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments from the Agriculture Regulatory Marketing Society godown at Ramaiyanpatti with due police protection.
After the nomination is over, names of candidates and their symbols will be fixed in the ballot units of the EVMs before the second round of randomization.
He said that 15 flying squads, as many static surveillance teams, 5 expenditure monitoring teams and similar number of video surveillance teams had been deployed to check the movement of unaccounted cash that could be used for bribing the voters, gifts and other banned articles since election model code of conduct was in force. The teams have so far seized 7.726 grams of silver articles taken in a vehicle without proper documents, ₹1.25 lakh unaccounted cash, 64 dhotis etc.
Moreover, 13,712 hoardings, posters, flex banners and wall graffiti had been removed, he informed.
