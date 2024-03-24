GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EVMs sent to six Assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi district

March 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy despatching EVMs to six Assembly constituencies from Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy despatching EVMs to six Assembly constituencies from Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As a preparatory work for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Control Units from the safe room after the randomisation process were sent to the election offices in the six Assembly constituencies located in Thoothukudi district.  

Thoothukudi District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy said the safe room was opened to safely take out 120% of the voting machines – 1,950 EVMs and 2,111 control units which would be send to election offices located in the Six assembly constituencies in the district. 

The district would have a total of 1,622 polling booths and necessary safety arrangements were done to safely store the voting machines in the respective government offices, he added.

