Remand prisoner escapes

A remand prisoner escaped from Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday even as he was undergoing treatment.

Police said M. Balamurugan, 37, of Kalyanipuram near Kadayam in Tenkasi district was arrested on August 16 in connection with various burglaries reported in Puliyampatti police station limits. He was lodged in the Peroorani prison after getting remanded in judicial custody. As he had health issues, he was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Even as he was in the third floor of the TKMCH for treatment, he managed to escape from the ward in the guise of going to the toilet. After the four armed reserve policemen, who were guarding Balamurugan, alerted the police, vehicle checks were conducted in various parts of the district, but in vain. A special team has been formed to nab Balamurugan after Thoothukudi South Police registered a case.