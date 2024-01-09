GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encroachments removed from girivalam path, HC told

January 09, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday was told by authorities that encroachments were removed from the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took note of the submission and issued a series of directions to the authorities so that the area could be monitored in order to prevent encroachments.

Earlier, the court had appointed a committee headed by retired High Court Judge V. Bharathidasan to monitor removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple. The court had appointed the committee comprising Collector, Superintendent of Police, Divisional Engineer of Highways Department and retired Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Natarajan.

The court issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path. The authorities began the eviction drive on January 5. The court had observed that there was a need to monitor the encroachment removal and find a permanent solution to the problem.

