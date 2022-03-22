Encroachments on medical college hospital premises removed

THOOTHUKUDI

After witnessing frequent traffic jam within the premises of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital due to encroachments and consequent chaotic parking of vehicles, the Hospital administration swung into action on Tuesday to remove the illegal structures to ensure streamlined parking of two-wheelers and the cars on its campus.

As a few shops had been created illegally along the road leading to the hospital from the Palayamkottai Road, those who are coming to the hospital had to park their cars and the bikes at any space they find that resulted in absolute chaos on the hospital premises.

The problem worsened further when the autorickshaws also parked on the hospital premises to take the passengers, mostly patients and their attendants.

Hence, the hospital authorities discussed this issue with Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, who assured to extend all possible help to bring back orderliness in vehicular movement and parking on the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises.

In the first step, illegally set-up shops were removed on Tuesday that has created adequate space for parking bikes.

As the autorickshaw drivers were haphazardly parking their vehicles to receive their patients, they have been told to park a maximum of only two autorickshaws at any given time to take their customers. After the two autorickshaws leave the campus with their customers, another two will be allowed to enter the hospital premises, said Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani.

On its part, the Corporation has assured to create a few more facilities to ensure more orderliness on the hospital premises, Dr. Silas said.