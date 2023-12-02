HamberMenu
Electoral outcome in five States will herald BJP’s thumping win in next Parliamentary election, says Annamalai

Annamalai hopeful of the BJP winning 10 Assembly seats in Telangana, besides forming the government in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

December 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

P. Sudhakar
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

Exuding confidence that the BJP will return to power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, party’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai said the electoral outcome in five States would herald the party thumping victory in the Parliamentary elections to be held next year.

Mr. Annamalai told reporters at Thoothukudi Airport on Saturday that the BJP, which had one MLA in Telengana in the outgoing Assembly, will win more than 10 seats. In the Parliamentary polls also, Telengana will return more BJP candidates.

After the BJP lost power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018, the political pundits had written off the BJP stating that it would never make a comeback. However, the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 scripted a different story. Hence, the BJP would emphatically return to power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh this time.

“Even though it is predicted that it will be a close call in Chhattisgarh, the BJP will form the government there. In all, the electoral outcome of these five States will herald the BJP’s resounding victory in 2024 Parliamentary elections,” Mr. Annamalai said.

On trapping an ED official near Dindigul while he allegedly took the bribe of ₹20 lakh from a doctor, he said the corrupt officials attached to various specialised departments, including the ED and the CBI, were being trapped across the country by the appropriate agencies of the States, including Rajasthan and West Bengal. Similarly, the DVAC had done its duty here by trapping an ED official, which should be followed up with stringent legal action.

He appealed to the DVAC to deal with this serious issue “professionally” instead of allowing “immature politicians” of Tamil Nadu to politicise it.

Rain in Chennai

Referring to the recent heavy rain in Chennai, Mr. Annamalai alleged that the government did not have a scientific approach to controlling floods caused even after ordinary precipitation, and forecast that Chennai would continue to suffer in future also.  

“The DMK, which claims Chennai as its fort, is giving only agony to the residents whenever it rains,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He said the increase in murders in the southern districts, caused by unemployment and poor law and order maintenance, had become a ticking bomb that would be catastrophic for the State.

