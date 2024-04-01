Electioneering gains momentum in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi segments

April 01, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Electioneering in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) segments is gradually gaining momentum with the candidates and the party leaders start their campaign.

After DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary and Oppositon Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswai and Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s coordinator Seeman addressed the election campaign meetings in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, the second-rung leaders are canvassing votes for their candidates.

When DMK MP and party’s candidate for Thoothukudi constituency addressed the voters at Valliyoor on Monday evening, her interaction with the electorate was lively like question – answer session. As she raised the questions based on the recent political developments, the audience, comprising good number of women voters, enthusiastically answered without break.

“The Centre uses its ED and IT to threaten the business houses to extract money from them through electoral bonds. If someone threatens you and rob your valuables at knifepoint, who’s he?,” she asked even as the crowd yelled, ‘Robber’.

In the party workers meeting held at Veeravanallur, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu cautioned the voters to recognize those who were working for the people’s welfare and identify those who were smothering the common man through their anti-people rule.

He also berated the AIADMK and its allies for indirectly facilitating the BJP winning the elections.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran mobilized support for BJP’s candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Nainar Nagenthran on Monday evening.

AIADMK candidate for Tirunelveli constituency M. Jancy Rani, who campaigned in Tirunelveli and Nanguneri Assembly segments, has assured that cleaning of the Tamirabharani and conserving the perennial river would be her top priority. “Since the river quenches the thirst of several lakhs of people in southern Tamil Nadu, the holy river will be conserved by checking the influx of sewage into the river,” Ms. Jancy assured.

She also promised to desilt all irrigation tanks in the constituency if she was elected.

In Tenkasi, AIADMK candidate K. Krishnasamy assured the voters that he would create new jobs by attracting investments in the constituency. He also explained his plans for creating tourism-friendly Tenkasi.