Election Expenditure Observers for Tenkasi constituency

March 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has posted two Election Expenditure Observers for Tenkasi (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency.

 According to District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, Indian Revenue Service officer Sathish Gurumurthy, who can be reached via 93639 78511, will be in-charge of Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi Assembly constituencies.

 IRS officer Amir Mohammed Iqbal (93639 83316) will be taking care of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur and Vasudevanallur Assembly constituencies.

 Besides filing the complaints or submit suggestions to these officials through these phone numbers, political parties and the public can also do the same through 1800-425-837, C-Vigil App or Voters Helpdesk’s 1950, Mr. Kamal Kishore said.

