Elderly couple found dead in Sivakasi

May 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found dead in their house in Sivakasi Town on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Annamalai, 83, and his wife Grihalakshmi, 80, of Mundagan Nadar Street. They lived alone in the rented house, while their two sons were in Coimbatore and Chennai. Their daughter was living in a village near Sivakasi.

Annamalai was last seen entering the house on May 2. Since the door was not opened for the past two days, neighbours alerted the police. The bodies have been taken to the Government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that only the post-mortem would reveal the actual cause of death though there was no external injuries on the body.

Sivakasi Town police have registered a case.

