Eight students taken ill after eating parotta

November 15, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eight hostel students of a private engineering college in Keelakarai developed vomiting after having food brought from a hotel on Monday night. They were admitted to Keelakkarai Government Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the students were treated at the hospital for the symptoms and were discharged on Tuesday noon. Inquiry revealed that the students were provided parotta and gravy brought from a hotel. The samples of the food items were taken for testing by the Food Safety Officer.

