7 children, two anganwadi staff in Ramanathapuram hospitalised due to food poisoning

Seven children and two staff in an anganwadi near Keelakarai were admitted to a taluk hospital here on Monday evening after they allegedly found a dead lizard in food.

According to officials, inquiries revealed that four boys and three girls (aged about 2 to 3 years) were at the Panayankaal anganwadi. They were served tomato rice and after a staff found a dead lizard in the container, they rushed the children to the Keelakarai taluk hospital.

On information, the Collector Johny Tom Varghese rushed to the hospital and held inquiries with the staff and the parents.

According to District Project officer of the Integrated Child Development Scheme Viswapathi, the two staff at the anganwadi served the food to the children and they were having it when they found the dead lizard.

Though none of them vomited or had any other symptoms, they would all be observed under medical supervision for a day.

The doctors also said that the children were stable.