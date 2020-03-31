‘Effective steps have controlled spread of COVID-19 in T.N.’

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Despite having a higher population than Italy, Tamil Nadu had a far less number of COVID-19-infected people, thanks to the right action taken at the right time by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Reviewing the COVID-19 preventive measures being taken at a few local bodies here on Tuesday, Mr. Bhalaji said that precautionary measures were being taken on a war footing. “The CM has been working hard day and night to contain the spread of the viral infection with a view to safeguarding the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers in the State,” he said.

Italy had over one lakh people infected with COVID-19, whereas Tamil Nadu had only 67 persons infected so far, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami had declared a lockdown in the State even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the curfew across the country, he added.

The effective steps taken by the officials of various departments had contained the spread of the virus with the death of only one person, who had contacts with those from other countries, he said.

Mr. Bhalaji asked officials to continue closely monitoring disinfecting activities taken up across the district. Community kitchens were catering to the aged, differently abled, mentally retarded and homeless people as well as those living below poverty line, he added.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that bags of 22 essential grocery items were being door-delivered to the people. He said that the grocery items were grown in rain-fed regions without using chemical fertilizers.

The bag contains turmeric, cumin seeds, saum, muster, fenugreek, pepper, toor dal, urad dal, moong dal, black chenna, tamarind, fried gram, sugar, broad beans, wheat flour, asafoetida powder, red chilli, rava, edible oil, salt and a tea packet. The goods came at a cost of ₹1,000.

People from Sivakasi, Sattur, Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai could call 97509-43814 and 97599-43816 and 92454-12800. The goods would be delivered within 24 hours.