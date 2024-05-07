GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

E-pass system for vehicles entering Kodaikanal comes into effect

The e-pass system has been made mandatory for vehicles entering the hill station this summer from May 7 to June 30, following directions issued by the Madras High Court

May 07, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists cars seen lined up to enter Kodaikanal this summer

Tourists cars seen lined up to enter Kodaikanal this summer | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The e-pass system, for vehicles entering Kodaikanal during the current summer vacation, came into effect from Tuesday, May 7, 2024. 

The police and local authorities are now only allowing vehicles with e-passes that contain the details of the vehicle and its number of passengers, into the hill station.

Officials are using the Kodaikanal municipality toll plaza to check for the e-pass. 

An official said that there was no ceiling with regard to the number of vehicles being allowed into Kodaikanal during this period. However, the e-pass is mandatory, as per a directive by the Madras High Court, to keep a tab on the number of vehicles and people coming to the hill station in the summer, until June 30.

Local vehicles belonging to Kodaikanal, identified by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), do not require e-passes. The RTO has also taken efforts to issue passes to all regular vehicles visiting Kodaikanal for the supply of essential goods. 

Tourists who intend to visit Kodaikanal need to make online application for e-passes on the website epass.tnega.org “The entire process for online applications and automatic issuing of e-passes only takes few minutes. However, people are advised to get the e-pass ahead of reaching the toll-gate near Silver Falls to avoid traffic congestion on the ghat road,” an official said. 

A total of 3,792 vehicles with 28,168 tourists have been issued e-passes as of 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, for their visit to Kodaikanal on Tuesday. A total of 15,945 vehicles were issued e-passes as of 8 p.m. on Monday for visits until June 30.    

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Dindigul / mountains and hill-stations / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.