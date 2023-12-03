Durai Vaiko opposes Union Ministry’s tender notice for extracting minerals in Tenkasi

December 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Tenkasi

The recent announcement by the Union Ministry of Mines on auction of minerals quarry at Kurinjakkulam in Tenkasi is against the people’s wishes and, hence, it should be withdrawn,” according to MDMK leader Durai Vaiko.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the announcement, dated November 29 on the Ministry’s website, called for tenders to participate in the auction to extract graphite from Kurinjjakulam in Thiruvenkadam block. It mentioned that around 656.46 acres of land in the area was rich in graphite. “In addition to this, tenders have been called for several other places such as Vellakal, Nochipatti, Velampatty west, Iluppakudi, Mannadipatti, Maruthipatti, where the presence of other types of minerals have been identified.”

The move was being opposed by villagers as it would create adverse effects due to pollution. “Not only that, but the land acquired for the quarry will destroy their livelihood and their future generations,” he pointed out.

Since graphite was a hard mineral, powerful detonators would be used to crack the rocks, which would pollute the air and water in the surrounding areas. “Many projects such as Neutrino observatory project, methane and Shell gas projects undertaken by the Centre had created tension among the people in the State. Importantly, the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi has caused evident trouble to the people living around the area,” he said.

“When the people oppose these projects owing to their ill-effects, the governments should think of alternatives,” Mr. Durai said.

The areas where the website had called for tenders were some of the key areas for agriculture in the southern part of the State. In this situation, the MDMK condemned the Centre for neglecting the people and for not taking their consent, he said.

He warned that if the announcements were not withdrawn by the Ministry, the MDMK would organise a protest against the project., the release said