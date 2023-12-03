HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Durai Vaiko opposes Union Ministry’s tender notice for extracting minerals in Tenkasi

December 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Tenkasi 

The Hindu Bureau

The recent announcement by the Union Ministry of Mines on auction of minerals quarry at Kurinjakkulam in Tenkasi is against the people’s wishes and, hence, it should be withdrawn,” according to MDMK leader Durai Vaiko.  

In a statement on Sunday, he said the announcement, dated November 29 on the Ministry’s website, called for tenders to participate in the auction to extract graphite from Kurinjjakulam in Thiruvenkadam block. It mentioned that around 656.46 acres of land in the area was rich in graphite. “In addition to this, tenders have been called for several other places such as Vellakal, Nochipatti, Velampatty west, Iluppakudi, Mannadipatti, Maruthipatti, where the presence of other types of minerals have been identified.”  

The move was being opposed by villagers as it would create adverse effects due to pollution. “Not only that, but the land acquired for the quarry will destroy their livelihood and their future generations,” he pointed out.

Since graphite was a hard mineral, powerful detonators would be used to crack the rocks, which would pollute the air and water in the surrounding areas. “Many projects such as Neutrino observatory project, methane and Shell gas projects undertaken by the Centre had created tension among the people in the State. Importantly, the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi has caused evident trouble to the people living around the area,” he said.  

“When the people oppose these projects owing to their ill-effects, the governments should think of alternatives,” Mr. Durai said.

The areas where the website had called for tenders were some of the key areas for agriculture in the southern part of the State. In this situation, the MDMK condemned the Centre for neglecting the people and for not taking their consent, he said. 

He warned that if the announcements were not withdrawn by the Ministry, the MDMK would organise a protest against the project., the release said 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.