Dry spell in southern districts despite rain alert

Even as most of the southern districts declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday, no significant rainfall was reported in the morning.

Senior officials, including District Collectors, inspected flood-prone and low-lying areas to oversee arrangements made to mitigate the impact of any possible floods.

“The sun is out here in Tenkasi district and schools and colleges are functioning as usual,” said Collector S. Gopala Sundara Raj.

The district received 2.6 mm till Wednesday morning, he added.

Water was released from all dams for irrigation purposes.

Educational institutions in Thoothukudi district functioned on Wednesday.

Vaigai in spate

Meanwhile, water was released from Vaigai dam after the third and the final flood warning level of 69 feet (maximum level 71 feet) was reached at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

People living along the river in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts were asked to move to safer places.

The second flood warning was issued on Tuesday morning when the storage level in the dam touched 68.50 feet. Vaigai dam had an inflow of 3,457 cusecs and the discharge was gradually increased from 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday night to 3,569 cusecs on Wednesday.

While 3,000 cusecs was discharged through the river, 500 cusecs was released through canals and 69 cusecs drawn for drinking water purpose.

Safe accommodation

Following incessant drizzle on Tuesday, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected the Sri Lankan refugees camp at Uchchapatti where waterlogging was reported.

With some houses in dilapidated condition, as a precautionary measure, around 60 persons were shifted to a community hall. Already, 20 residents of Adi Dravidar Colony where waterlogging was reported, had been provided safe accommodation, District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari said.

Around 900 of the 2,500 tanks irrigation tanks reached full storage and around 350 tanks had water up to 75% of their capacities, an official said.