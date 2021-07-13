Two brothers drown in sea

Two brothers, both students of engineering, drowned in the sea on Tuesday.

Police said a family from Duraikudiyiruppu near Valliyoor went to Uvari to offer prayers at St. Antony’s Shrine in Uvari on Tuesday in memory of their mother, Reni, who passed away 15 days ago following prolonged illness.

After participating in the holy mass conducted in the noon in the church on the beach and tonsuring their heads, brothers A. Agnel Roy, 18, and A. Praveen Roy, 16, took a in the sea along with their father Arul, 58.

As the sea in this region was rough due to heavy winds, Agnel was caught in the tide first. When Praveen and Mr. Arul tried to rescue him, all the three were caught in the giant wave.

While Mr. Arul was rescued by others taking bath in the sea and the fishermen in the vicinity, Praveen and Agnel could be retrieved in unconscious state. Though they were rushed to the hospital in nearby Thisaiyanvilai, the doctors there declared the brothers ‘brought dead’. The bodies were sent to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for post-mortem.

The Koodankulam Marine Police have registered a case.