Domination of one family has kept Tiruchuli backward, says Annamalai

August 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Repeatedly electing an MLA from the same DMK family has left Tiruchuli a backward Assembly constituency, said BJP State president K. Annamalai.

Resuming his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra after a two-day break on Wednesday in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency, Mr. Annamalai said that the people of Tiruchuli had elected former Minister Thangapandian and his son Thangam Thennarasu. Similarly, his daughter Tamilachi Thangapandian was elected as an MP from South Chennai.

He regretted that Tiruchuli has remained a backward constituency with poverty-stricken people in the Assembly seat.

However, the Narendra Modi Government had selected Virudhunagar district as one of the 112 Aspirational Districts for its backwardness. Through efforts made by the Centre, Tiruchuli Assembly segment had improved a lot on various parameters.

The number of institutionalised deliveries which had been 89% in 2018 had now become 100%; the number of children under six years of age who were underweight had decreased from 10% to 3.49%.

The number of schools with toilets for girls had become 100% from 87%.

Concrete houses had increased from 25% to 94% in the constituency.

“Virudhunagar district has been ranked number one among the 112 Aspirational districts in last December. If the Modi Government can bring such changes without having an MLA or an MP in the district, it can do much better if an MP is elected from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat (comprising Tiruchuli Assembly segment),” he said.

Recalling that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that his visit to Dubai had brought ₹6,1000crore investments to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Annamalai said, should not the then Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who was standing along with the Chief Minister, asked for at least ₹50 crore investment to Tiruchuli Assembly seat.

The DMK which had ruled the State for so many years since 1967 had made Virudhunagar, the birthplace of Kamaraj, a backward district.

The DMK Government has boasted of constructing a library in Madurai and its plan of constructing a pen memorial spending crores of rupees. But why has it allowed the new arts and science college to be opened in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in a school building, he asked.