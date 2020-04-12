Madurai

DMK MLA’s comments go viral

VIRUDHUNAGAR

A casual comment by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA from Aruppukottai K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at some of his party cadre while scolding them for not wearing face masks has gone viral in social media.

However, the former Minister has sought to play it down, saying that it was not aimed at any section of the people, but only at those who were not wearing masks.

He said some people were playing up his casual words to caution his party workers. “I told them that they were risking not only their health, but also that of their family members by not wearing masks. It was not aimed at any particular community,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The audio clipping of his clarification on the issue through a mobile phone conservation also went viral.

